First EU Anti-Covid Vaccination Robot Arrives in Bulgaria

The first disinfection robot against Covid-19, supplied by the EU, was presented in Bulgaria at a ceremony on 3 August in Plovdiv.

Special guests at the event were the Head of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Sofia, Tsvetan Kyulanov, the Administrative Deputy of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Vasya Ivanova and representatives of the Ministry of Health, the producer of the robots and their Bulgarian exclusive distributor.

This robot is part of the common order of the EC for 200 specialised disinfection robots, which to be supplied to hospitals at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 in all EU Member States. The EU budget has allocated a total of €12m for their purchase. The funds come from the Emergency Support Instrument.

The disinfection robots are produced by the Danish company UVD robots, which won the public tender called by the European Commission for the urgent supply of disinfection devices.

These robots can disinfect a hospital room in just 15 minutes by using ultraviolet light. They can also disinfect 18 rooms in one charge. Devices are completely autonomous, thus protecting the life and health of hospital staff. Additionally to protecting against Covid-19, the robots efficiently exterminate many other pathogens, thus preventing intra-hospital infections.