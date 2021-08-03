Germany Also Will Apply 3rd Dose Anti-covid Booster from September

Germany will offer mass vaccination against the coronavirus to children over 12 and in September will open the shift for the third dose or "booster jab" to the most vulnerable groups.

According to German authorities "the vaccine is less risky than many claim. It is also an offer and not an obligation”

The figures show it is necessary to promote vaccination among young people, since there is a particularly high incidence among them, concluded German officials.

In Germany, 52.3% of the population has received the complete schedule of the coronavirus vaccine and 61.7% at least one dose. Among adolescents, however, only 20% are vaccinated.

On the other hand the number of people now receiving the first dose has dropped to levels from last February in Germany.

This stagnation or lack of interest in the population not yet immunized worries the country’s health authorities and experts, who warn of the danger of another wave.

The agreement of the political establishment is produced without there being an express recommendation from the Permanent Vaccination Commission to vaccinate those under 18 years of age, considering that the risk of seriously COVID-19 disease at that age is low.

According to the plan agreed between the Minister of Health and his colleagues in the regions, vaccination of minors will be offered both in vaccination centers and by general practitioners, always with the corresponding advice to parents by the staff. sanitary.