LIVE: Candidates for Ministers of 'There is Such a People'

Politics | August 3, 2021, Tuesday // 15:20
Bulgaria: LIVE: Candidates for Ministers of 'There is Such a People'

The leadership of the parliamentary group "There is such a people" and candidate for PM Plamen Nikolov presented the nominations for ministers to "Stand up BG! We are coming!".

At the moment the largest parliamentary party refuses to disclose the names, arguing that it will present them to its political partners first.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed information, many of the candidates for ministers are currently MPs from "There is such a people". The known proposals are:

Minister of Interior - Petar Iliev,
Minister of Justice - Momchil Ivanov (MP),
Minister of Health - Sylvia Kirilova (MP),
Minister of Finance - Plamen Danailov (MP),
Minister of Regional Development - Georgi Georgiev,
Minister of Transport - Grozdan Karadzhov,

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Radi Naidenov,
Minister of Education - Velislava Petrova,
Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Teodora Peneva,
Minister of Defense - Teodora Ganchovska,
Minister of Economy - Desislava Dimitrova,
Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov,
Minister of Ecology - Silvia Bakardzhieva,
Minister of Tourism - Ivaylo Kozhuharov,
Minister of Culture - Georgi Sultanov,
Minister of Sports - Radostin Vassilev

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria