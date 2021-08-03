LIVE: Candidates for Ministers of 'There is Such a People'

The leadership of the parliamentary group "There is such a people" and candidate for PM Plamen Nikolov presented the nominations for ministers to "Stand up BG! We are coming!".

At the moment the largest parliamentary party refuses to disclose the names, arguing that it will present them to its political partners first.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed information, many of the candidates for ministers are currently MPs from "There is such a people". The known proposals are:



Minister of Interior - Petar Iliev,

Minister of Justice - Momchil Ivanov (MP),

Minister of Health - Sylvia Kirilova (MP),

Minister of Finance - Plamen Danailov (MP),

Minister of Regional Development - Georgi Georgiev,

Minister of Transport - Grozdan Karadzhov,

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Radi Naidenov,

Minister of Education - Velislava Petrova,

Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Teodora Peneva,

Minister of Defense - Teodora Ganchovska,

Minister of Economy - Desislava Dimitrova,

Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov,

Minister of Ecology - Silvia Bakardzhieva,

Minister of Tourism - Ivaylo Kozhuharov,

Minister of Culture - Georgi Sultanov,

Minister of Sports - Radostin Vassilev