Tangible Pay Cuts for MPs To Be Discussed in Parliament

The ad hoc committee that drafts the Rules of Procedure of the new parliament will discuss a tangible pay cuts for MPs. Some of the proposals provide for the resumption of blitz control of the executive in the plenary. Reducing the monthly salaries of MPs from three salaries to one average gross salary in budget sector, or BGN 1570, is the proposal of "Rise up BG! We're Coming."

Another part of their proposals provides f depriving the MPs of if their transport privileges of MPs and permission for medical doctors to practise even if they are elected as MPs.

Some of the new of the new proposals include the 2/3 bonus on salaries to be transferred only via bank.

The draft rules provide for the The draft new rules of procedure provide for MPs who have left their parliamentary group to retain their place on standing committees and for the relevant parliamentary group to supplement their quota in committees. This will allow the composition of the committees to expand. Some of the proposals for change in the rules of procedure say committees should not have a falling quorum and be personally voted on by members without delegating rights to other representatives from a certain parliamentary group

The time for comments on the procedure "the manner of handling the session" is reduced from 2 to 1 minute on a proposal from the President of the National Assembly Iva Miteva on the grounds that this procedure is often abused.