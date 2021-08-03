Cretaker Education Minister Yet to Decide How New School Year Will Start - Remotely or in Person
Business | August 3, 2021, Tuesday // 13:21
At the end of August, it will be clear how the new school year will start - remotely or in person, the caretaker Minister of Education Prof. Nikolay Denkov told BNR. Every effort has been made to inform those employed in the education sector to get vaccinated, but people's concerns continue to delay the process. Denkov pointed out that he prefers positive incentives to mandatory immunization.
There is still a shortage of 44,000 tablets and laptops in the education system. Most of these shortages are in risk groups and in schools with students at risk of dropping out. About 34,000 students do not have regular internet access, Denkov said, adding that there is money to buy the missing electronic devices./ BNR
