Vaccination Consultant: Have a Jab before It Is Too Late

The last Covid-free month has elapsed. 393 new cases of infection were registered this morning. There are 20 days before the number of new infections rises considerably. It is highly recommendable that people get vaccinated within these 20 days, advised Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, consultant on vaccination process with Sofia city council .

Kantardzhiev urged people to get vaccinated, because in the autumn, when Covid-19 in cadence rate will be high, vaccination will be risky.

"Because when a lot of people croed at one place to get vaccinated, a lot of them cmay get infected," he said.

"It's very important to be vaccinated, if we're vaccinated, we woon‘t be afraid of what's ahead of us," he added.

About half of the vaccines that were placed in the country yesterday were placed in Sofia municipality. Vaccination surgeries have been opened at five malls in recent months. Vaccination sites have been opened at five malls in recent months. There are also vacination sites in two communitycenters in Sofia - in Mladost and Hristo Botev residential districts . The most important thing is to incentivise  people from large work teams to have a jab - such as those in food chains employees, public transport workers, etc.

Our country has signed a contract for the coming years, if there is a change in the virus, to have modern and saving vaccines. For now, there are vaccines, but if many people suddenly decide to get vaccinated and the epidemic situation is risky, it is not good - it risks people's health, Prof . Kantardzhiev.

 

Ncessary arrangements will be made for regular upstream supply of vaccines to all vaccination sites, he added. Our country has signed a contract for the coming years, if there is a mutation in the virus, twe will have modern and lifesaving vaccines. For now, there are vaccines, but if many people suddenly decide to get inoculated and the epidemic situation is risky, it is not good - it poses risks people's health, Prof. Kantardzhiev warned.

Currently circulating strains do not require new vaccines, he said, because genetic lines are covered by the existing vaccines. But in case of a new mutation, we have a contract with Pfizer for 2022-2023 for a modified vaccine against the new hitherto unknown variants.

