GERB Party will not Support a Cabinet Proposed by There is such a people party

GERB party will not support a cabinet proposed by the "There is such a people" party (ITN). This was announced by the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov in a live broadcast from the village of Gubesh near Sofia on his Facebook account. He accused President Rumen Radev for being the reason for the lack of dialogue between the parties. "We will come in from GERB and we will vote against. We will not support or participate in any government," Borissov said.
 
In the consultations for forming a cabinet, which were held by ITN with the parliamentary parties, GERB was not included./BNR

