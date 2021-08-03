Bulgarian National Radio: Andon Baltakov Resignes as Director General

Society | August 3, 2021, Tuesday // 09:56
Bulgarian National Radio: Andon Baltakov Resignes as Director General

Andon Baltakov has resigned as Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), I am stepping down from the post for deeply personal reasons and ask for restraint when the decision is analysed and commented. He announced this in a letter to the staff of the radio, BNR said on August 2.

"It was a privilege and an incredible opportunity for me to manage the BNR at such a turning point in the organization's history," he says.

Together we have achieved a lot in terms of programming, administration and finances. I have outlined the main achievements in the reports of the Bulgarian National Radio to the Council for Electronic Media (CEM), and the latter will be submitted to the regulator on Thursday.

I believe that the Electronic Media Council will select a leader who is not bound by political or economic interests and who will continue to work on the transformation of the organization.

“I wish each of you every success and prosperity," added the director.

