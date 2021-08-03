COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 393 New Cases

August 3, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 393 New Cases pixabay.com

In Bulgaria, 393 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the last 24 hours with 23,371 tests performed. This is clear from the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of those infected with the virus in Bulgaria reached 425,541. The total number of cured people is 398,617. The total number of deaths is 18,222.

In the past 24 hours, 63 people have recovered and 7 have died.

The number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is 1,006,173.

