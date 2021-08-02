Arrivals to UK from US and EU Exempt from Quarantine, PCR Tests

UK introduced new rules related to arrivals from different countries. As of 1 August all vaccinated arrivals from US and EU excluding France may enter UK without quarantine which was mandatory until now, BBC elaborated. The UK government confirmed that the change will help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad. Airline bosses welcomed the move but are calling for more countries to be added to the UK's green travel list.

Travellers will still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure, and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive. People under 18 years of age will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.

Since 19 July, people who have received two jabs in the UK have not had to isolate when arriving from amber list countries, but all other travellers vaccinated elsewhere are required to quarantine for 10 days. Tighter restrictions remain in place for France, with travellers still required to quarantine even if they have two shots of Covid-19 vaccines. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said this will be reviewed at the end of the week at the next review of the travel lists. Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the UK's current travel rules were "still quite complicated" and needed to be simplified to make it easier for people to travel, as well as reducing some of the extra costs.

The airline bosses also warned that the UK aviation industry was "far behind" its European equivalents, with travel bookings at 16% of pre-pandemic levels compared with 60% in Germany and 48% in France. As part of the changes, international cruise ships will be able to depart from England from Monday - after a 16-month pause. International cruises have been allowed from Northern Ireland since Saturday. Latest figures showed more than 85 million doses of coronavirus vaccine had be administered across the UK, with 88.6% of adults having had at least one jab.