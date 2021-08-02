Heatwave Sweeps across Balkans

Heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures at 42C-44C and a strong feeling of discomfort in urban centers are forecast for Saturday, according to the meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens.

The same temperatures are expected on Sunday, while temperatures will rise further next week.

On Saturday temperatures will range in Northern Greece from 16C to 40C-42C, in Epirus from 19C to 42C-43C, in the rest of the mainland from 22C to 42C-44C degrees, in the Ionian Islands from 22C to 41C, in the islands of the Aegean and in Crete from 22C to 40C, while in the Dodecanese and the Eastern Aegean maximum temperatures will reach 42C locally.

In Attica temperatures will range from 29C to 41C-42C.

In Thessaloniki winds will blow southerly at 3-4 in the Beaufort scale and temperatures will range from 28C to 40C.

 

