Heatwave Sweeps across Balkans
Heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures at 42C-44C and a strong feeling of discomfort in urban centers are forecast for Saturday, according to the meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens.
The same temperatures are expected on Sunday, while temperatures will rise further next week.
On Saturday temperatures will range in Northern Greece from 16C to 40C-42C, in Epirus from 19C to 42C-43C, in the rest of the mainland from 22C to 42C-44C degrees, in the Ionian Islands from 22C to 41C, in the islands of the Aegean and in Crete from 22C to 40C, while in the Dodecanese and the Eastern Aegean maximum temperatures will reach 42C locally.
In Attica temperatures will range from 29C to 41C-42C.
In Thessaloniki winds will blow southerly at 3-4 in the Beaufort scale and temperatures will range from 28C to 40C.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Edges towards Third Early Elections
- » Death Toll from Turkish Wildfires Rose to Eight, Tourists Evacuated
- » There Is Such a People Will Present Its Draft Cabinet to Three Political Parties
- » Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia Cancel Border Controls as of 2023
- » Olympics: Second Medal for Bulgaria, Boxer Wins Bronze, Continues to Semifinals
- » Little Known Businessman Received Mandate to Form Bulgarian Government