Prime Minister Not Most Powerful Man in Bulgaria, Says TISP Candidate Plamen Nikolov

The candidate for prime minister elected from the biggest parliamentary party "There is Such a People" Plamen Nikolov said he believes that Prime Minister of Bulgaria is not the most powerful man in the country.

The nomination of 44-year-old Nikolov came as a surprise, because ‘There is Such a People’ had kept their cards close to the chest and did not reveal their nominees for the cabinet, including their top candidate.

On the website of ‘There is Such a People’ Nikolov is presented as a “doctor of philosophy of law, politics and economics”, “with 15 years of experience in business and project management”.

The anti-system ‘There is Such a People’ made an unsuccessful attempt to form a government a day after the elections, which was received very negatively across the political board, including by the parties seen as their natural allies, Democratic Bulgaria’ and ‘Stand Up Bulgaria, We Are Coming’.

Nikolov assessed as his advantage the fact that so far the country has not had a person with both humanitarian education and business experience as Prime Minister.

Asked if there is a difference between the management of a company and a country, he expressed the opinion that the people involved in politics and governing in our country lack theoretical training and practical experience in multinational companies, which he has.

He added that if he becomes prime minister, he should not be seen as the strongest man in the country, because the executive branch of power is directly at the disposal of the legislature, and the strongest man are the people.

He confirmed the version of the party leader Slavi Trifonov that he was elected as a candidate in a conversation two weeks ago.

According to him judicial reform is key to every sector of public life.

"We plan to start with specialized justice and we will reach the end of it", Nikolov said.

The candidate for prime minister said that his party had almost complete match in priorities with the other so-called "parties of the protest", as well as with the BSP. In response to a question, he said that relations with President Rumen Radev are strictly official.

Asked whether he would cut taxes, Nikolov said: "We will not raise taxes" and added that their policy includes continuity.

Asked about the strategy for the covid crisis, he clarified that the idea is to organize covid - hospitals, similar to the positive practice in other countries. There will also be incentives for vaccination to make citizens feel protected.