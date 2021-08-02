Turkey: Images from Space Show Dramatic Scenes of Fires in Turkey

High-resolution photos were taken by the American observation satellite WorldView-2 from Maxar from an altitude of 770 km.

High-resolution satellite images of large-scale forest fires in the Turkish resorts of Bodrum, Manavgat and Marmaris have been published by European Space Imaging.

“Using the power of 8-band multispectral imaging, we were able to manipulate image layers to better see through smoke and observe fires in greater detail,” the caption says.

Earlier it was reported that the representative of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin called large-scale forest fires “a national disaster”.