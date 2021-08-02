There Is Such a People Will Present Its Draft Cabinet to Three Political Parties

“There is Such a People" party will present its draft cabinet to the leaders of BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are Coming!". In a letter to media, Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the ITN parliamentary group, said he would invite the three political forces to meetings and present the linrup and structure of the cabinet, because "everything must be transparent."

In Facebook, the co-chair of Democratic Bulgaria, Hristo Ivanov, asked the future government for "a detailed program of concrete actions against corruption and a clear parliamentary configuration showing that the government and decisions in parliament will not depend on the MRF and GERB parties.”