Bulgaria is at the Beginning of Fourth COVID-19 Wave

This country is at the beginning of a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, it is not developing at a fast pace, chief health inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev has told Nova TV. The number of infected people per day during the week may exceed 500 people, which would be a serious wave. It is possible that the number of newly infected rises to 3,000 per day, Kunchev says.

Unfortunately, neither vaccination is fast, nor serious distance measures are being observed, the chief health inspector added and pointed out that 96% of patients in intensive care wards were not vaccinated. According to Kunchev, severe anti-epidemic restrictions should be introduced only as a last resort, because society is tired and does not want to accept new measures./bnr