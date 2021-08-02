RECORD HEAT: Temperatures between 37 and 42 Degrees in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 2, 2021, Monday // 09:37
Bulgaria: RECORD HEAT: Temperatures between 37 and 42 Degrees in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Record heat! The first week of August will have temperatures close to the maximum limits for our country. Monday will be the culmination of the heat wave, and in the afternoon temperatures will fluctuate between 37 and 42 degrees.

A red code for dangerous heat is in force. The warmest areas are along the Danube, along the Struma Valley and the entire Upper Thracian Plain. The coast is emerging as the only area with maximum temperatures below 40 degrees.

"For now, the end of the heat is expected around Thursday. Temperatures will begin to decrease. It is possible that it will rain, "said NIMH weather forecaster Valentina Radoyska.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, heat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria