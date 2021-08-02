RECORD HEAT: Temperatures between 37 and 42 Degrees in Bulgaria
Record heat! The first week of August will have temperatures close to the maximum limits for our country. Monday will be the culmination of the heat wave, and in the afternoon temperatures will fluctuate between 37 and 42 degrees.
A red code for dangerous heat is in force. The warmest areas are along the Danube, along the Struma Valley and the entire Upper Thracian Plain. The coast is emerging as the only area with maximum temperatures below 40 degrees.
"For now, the end of the heat is expected around Thursday. Temperatures will begin to decrease. It is possible that it will rain, "said NIMH weather forecaster Valentina Radoyska.
