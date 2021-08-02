COVID-19: More than One Million Vaccinated in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 2, 2021, Monday // 09:34
Bulgaria: COVID-19: More than One Million Vaccinated in Bulgaria pixabay.com

More than one million have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bulgaria, it is clear from the data in the Unified Information Portal. People with a completed vaccination cycle - those who have received one dose of Jansen or two doses of the other three approved vaccines in the EU - are now 1,001,143.

During the past 24hrs, 2171 doses of vaccine have been administered, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,030,301.

In the past 24 hours, 9 people have recovered and two have died. The newly infected are 94 out of 6691 tests performed. 810 people are treated in hospitals with coronavirus infections, 81 of which are in intensive care units.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria