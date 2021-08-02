COVID-19: More than One Million Vaccinated in Bulgaria
More than one million have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bulgaria, it is clear from the data in the Unified Information Portal. People with a completed vaccination cycle - those who have received one dose of Jansen or two doses of the other three approved vaccines in the EU - are now 1,001,143.
During the past 24hrs, 2171 doses of vaccine have been administered, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,030,301.
In the past 24 hours, 9 people have recovered and two have died. The newly infected are 94 out of 6691 tests performed. 810 people are treated in hospitals with coronavirus infections, 81 of which are in intensive care units.
