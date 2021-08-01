Olympics: Second Medal for Bulgaria, Boxer Wins Bronze, Continues to Semifinals
Bulgarian boxer in women's fly (48-51kg) Stoyka Krusteva defeated China Yuan Chang 4:1.
The Sofia 2018 European champion and two-time world champion will continue to the semifinals, where she will fight Japan's Tsukimi Namiki.
Krusteva has secured at least a bronze medal, which will be the second medal for Bulgaria after Antoaneta Kostadinova won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol shooting.
"This is a dream come true for me," the 36-year-old Bulgarian boxer said, adding that this is the first Olympic medal for Bulgaria in women boxing. She gave special thanks to her coach Borislav Georgiev./BTA
