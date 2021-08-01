Turkey Tormented by Raging Wildfires

A number of wildfires are still blazing in Turkey but more than 100 have been brought under control, according to officials Sunday.

The Minister of Forestry and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that five fires were continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla but that 107 others had now been subdued.

The fires in Antalya were burning in the Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Mugla, they have hit Marmaris, Koycegiz, and Milas.

Police water cannons usually used to control riots, assisted helicopters and firetrucks in Mugla in fighting the fires.