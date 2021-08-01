COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases

One hundred and eighty-two new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data published in the Unified Information Portal. 12,876 tests were performed in 24 hours.

45 new cases were found in Sofia, followed by Burgas with 34 and Varna with 24 new cases. In six districts - Kyustendil, Montana, Kardzhali, Razgrad, Smolyan and Silistra, there are no new carriers of the infection.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic reached 425,054. 18,213 of them died, including 2 in the last 24 hours. A total of 398,545 were cured, of which 9 in the last 24 hours. There are 8,296 active cases. 805 were hospitalized, of which 78 - in the intensive care unit.

A total of 2,028,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in the country, including 3,193 for the last 24 hours. A total of 999,878 people have completed the vaccination cycle.