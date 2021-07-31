Israel Starts with 3rd Booster Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

Israel announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated.

The decision makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

The move comes at a time of rising infections and signs that the vaccine’s efficacy dwindles over time.

“I’m announcing this evening the beginning of the campaign to receive the booster vaccine, the third vaccine,” Israeli PM said in a nationally televised address.

He added that reality proves the vaccines are safe. Reality also proves the vaccines protect against severe morbidity and death.

Anyone over 60 who was vaccinated more than five months ago will be eligible. Israeli new president, Isaac Herzog, was the first to get the booster.

It will also be offered to the general public.

Bennett, who is 49, said his first call after the news conference would be to his mother to encourage her to get her booster shot.

Neither the US nor the EU have approved coronavirus booster shots and it’s not yet proven if a third dose helps and, if so, who needs one and when.

Pfizer said recently hat the effectiveness of the vaccine drops slightly six months after the second dose. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have said they plan to seek authorization for boosters in August.

Most studies — and real-world data from Britain and the US — so far show that the Pfizer vaccine remains powerfully protective against serious illness.