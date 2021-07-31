Olympics: Yousif Miladinov Remained 8th in100 m Men's Final

Bulgarian swimmer Yosif Miladinov finished eighth in the 100m butterfly final in his Olympic debut.

The 18-year-old Bulgarian, who was the youngest of our Olympians in the Japanese capital, gave a time of 51.49 seconds in the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This was the first final for a Bulgarian swimmer in the men's Olympics forum and the first final in swimming for our country since Seoul in 1988, when Tanya Bogomilova won the Olympic title in the 100 meters breaststroke, and Antoaneta Frenkeva was second in the 100 meters breaststroke and third in the 200 meters.

The Olympic title with a new world record of 49.45 seconds was won by the American Caelb Dressel. This was his second individual title in Tokyo after the gold in the 100 meters freestyle.

Although Miladinov failed to repeat his national record of 50.93 seconds and his swimming of the semifinals of 51.06 seconds, Miladinov deserves congratulations for his performance in Tokyo after a difficult season filled with many competitions and other misfortunes.

The young Bulgarian showed that when you dream and work hard, you can come very close to the best in the world.