Caretaker Financial Minister Vassilev: We Continue Our Work

Ministry of Finance requested by the Ministry of Interior to conduct a check over the digging operations in Varna Lake.

The request was announced to BTV by the acting Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev. He clarified that for this case his administration does not have certain conclusions for a committed crime and therefore directs the signal to the "Economy Police".

The economic police will check the work of the dredger in Varna Lake, which operates on the waterway from the sea to the port of the honorary leader of the MRF Ahmed Dogan in Varna.

Unlike the signal for the schemes in the contracts of the Road Infrastructure Agency, for which the administration has no doubts that there are crimes and the prosecutor's office has been contacted.

Joint actions have begun with France, whose customs officers will work in Bulgaria and their Bulgarian counterparts will practice there, as well as with the Netherlands along Lukoil's cash flows, the interview revealed.

In the project for deepening the navigable canals in Varna Lake, the state provided funding of nearly BGN 400 million and hired private companies for the activities without a public procurement.

The work was assigned to the Russian Glanford, which has a permit for hydrotechnical operations in the inland waters of the country with two acts of the Bulgarian government - from April 29 and May 4, 2020.

Asked about the investigation of his appointment as head of the National Revenue Agency Rumen Spetsov and the media reports that he had evaded taxes, the Minister of Finance expressed bewilderment that the prosecutor's office has not yet ruled after the investigation initiated by him, which "should not be very complex ".