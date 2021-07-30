Democratic Bulgaria Will Not Allow to Be Blackmailed Says Hristo Ivanov

For "Democratic Bulgaria" the people who will be included in the government are important - said the co-chairman of the political coalition Hristo Ivanov.

"The people who will enter a government cannot be just mailboxes or performers," he told Nova TV in a commentary on the statement of the deputy chairman of "There is such a people" Toshko Yordanoc

"The whole speech of Toshko Yordanov from the rostrum was applauded by GERB and MRF. I do not remember when I spoke in parliament, they applauded me.

There was a discrepancy between statements and realities," Ivanov commented on the statement of the deputy chairman of the party. of Slavi Trifonov from the parliamentary rostrum yesterday, who accused "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" for wanting to know in advance who the nominees for ministers are, which, according to Slavi Trifonov's party, "leads things to new elections".

"We have a consistent position on what the conditions should look like in order to be able to support governance - we want a clear commitment to reforms at the highest leadership level - preferably in the form of an agreement, we want a clear commitment to how to structures a permanent majority in parliament so that it by definition excludes the possibility of GERB and MRF influencing parliament, "Ivanov said.

He stressed that the only important thing for "Democratic Bulgaria" is to have conditions under which it can give support to a possible government.

The co-chair of Democratic Bulgaria stressed that he would not allow the parliamentary group to be pushed against the wall to vote for any government composition.

"It is one thing not to broadcast our representatives. It is completely different not to care what the people who will be voted for are. Let no one think that we will allow ourselves to be pressed against the wall and vote for any cat.

"This is increasingly making me doubt whether it is not a way for someone with 60 votes in parliament to secure freedom of action, which is beyond any specific commitments," Ivanov said. According to him, the talks with "There is such a people" are not structured.

We are ready to continue the talks, we are ready to support the government, but please let's talk about things of principle. He also commented on Toshko Yordanov's attack on caretaker ministers Asen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov, who were named by Democratic Bulgaria along with Nikolay Denkov as a high standard in the selection of candidates for ministers in the new government. "The two stepped on the hose through which the MRF absorbs public resources through the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian Development Bank. When you attack them in parallel with the MRF, a red light should come on what you are doing," said Hristo Ivanov.