EU Overcomes US in Vaccination Race

The European Union has been lagging behind the United States in the vaccination race for a long time, but as of this week, the tables have turned.

Few weeks back European Union declared that 70% of adults in the bloc have received at least one shot.

Now, for the first time, the number of vaccine doses per 100 citizens is higher in the EU than in the US.

US authorities clearly are lagging behind in their goal to^fully vaccinate 70% of the adult citizens.

And that has not so much to do with the vaccination programs in the various European member states as with the unwillingness among large groups of Americans to have a shot.