Bulgaria: Plamen Nikolov is the Candidate for Prime Minister of ITN

Plamen Nikolov is the candidate for prime minister in the possible future government of "There is such a people" in Bulgaria. This became clear minutes before President Rumen Radev handed over the mandate to the party that won the early parliamentary vote weeks ago.

"It is an honor and a responsibility for me to receive this mandate. I will do my best to ensure that everything is in accordance with the established laws, "Nikolov said after receiving the mandate folder.

Plamen Nikolov is responsible for the overall business performance of a company in 67 international markets with 600+ commercial B2B partners. Ensures the achievement of all planned strategic corporate and commercial goals of the company in the respective markets. Manages all processes in the company related to trade turnover, cost balance, HR, financial flows and marketing activities.

Doctor of Philosophy of Law, Politics and Economics.