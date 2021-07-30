Direct Flights between Albania and Bulgaria start on August 1

Direct weekly flights between Albania and Bulgaria are starting as of 1 August. By 28 August an assessment will be made whether the lines can be maintained all the year round, including towards other destinations.

For the first flight on board an Airbus  A330-200, the airline GullivAir has invited passengfers as well as tour operator agents. The next regular flight, which will no longer be free of charge, will be on 6 August. The booking and ticket selling system, which is currently in test mode, will be made operational at the beginning of August. Until 15 September the flights will be on Friday, after that there will be two flights a week  on Friday and on Sunday.

More informaation about the schedules will be posted to the official websites of Sofia airport and of the arline company. 

