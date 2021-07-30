Weather in Bulgaria: The Heat Continues, over 40 degrees on July 30

The atmospheric pressure will slowly decrease and will be slightly lower than the average for July. Today it will be sunny and hot again. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, but only in isolated places, mainly in the mountainous areas, it will rain and thunder for a short time. The wind will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 36 ° and 41 °, in Sofia 37 ° -38 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be sunny over the mountains in the afternoon with the development of cumulus clouds, but only in isolated places it will rain and thunder for a short time. A light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 32 °, at 2000 meters - around 24 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 31 ° -33 °. The temperature of the sea water is 27 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

The sun in Sofia rises at 6 hours and 16 minutes and sets at 20 hours and 49 minutes. The length of the day is 14 hours and 33 minutes. The moon in Sofia sets at 12 hours and 54 minutes and rises at 00 hours and 00 minutes on 31.07.21 Phase: one day before the last quarter.