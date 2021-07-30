Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Hands Over the Mandate to ITN at 5 PM Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 30, 2021, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Hands Over the Mandate to ITN at 5 PM Today gov.bg

Rumen Radev hands over the mandate to ITN. This will happen today at 17.00, announced the head of state from Pleven.

"Bulgaria is facing challenges that require us to have a regular government as soon as possible. It is time for Bulgarians to find out who the candidate for prime minister is and what the real intentions of the election winners are. That is why I will hand over the investigative mandate to the party "There is such a people" today at 5 pm. From then on we will act according to a procedure, "the president said.

