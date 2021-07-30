Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes Placed in Dark Red COVID Zone

Business » TOURISM | July 30, 2021, Friday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes Placed in Dark Red COVID Zone pixabay.com

The Greek islands in the southern Aegean Sea are already in the dark red zone at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The decision of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control means that travel is not recommended, except for compelling reasons. The group of 13 islands includes the most popular destinations for foreign tourists - Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes, which attract millions of visitors each summer.

