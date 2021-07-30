COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 231 Newly Infected
pixabay.com
Growth of newly infected with COVID -19 in Bulgaria. Current data on the spread of the pandemic show 231 new positive samples.
The tests performed are 15,092, which means that the percentage of new infections is also increasing and today is 1.5 percent.
There are 48 cured. There are also three dead patients.
The total dose of COVID-19 vaccines for the last 24 hours was 12,222.
