Ambassador of India Presented Credentials to President of Bulgaria
Ambassador of India to Republic of Bulgaria presented his credentials to H.E. Mr. Rumen Radev, President of Republic of Bulgaria on 28 July 2021 in a elegant ceremony held at the President's Office in Sofia.
As part of the ceremony, Ambassador Rana was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. Ambassador Rana had a meeting with the President of the Republic of Bulgaria and assured him of his full efforts and commitment to work for further expansion of long-standing friendly relations and close cooperation that exist between India and Bulgaria. After the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Rana laid flowers at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Sofia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister on Vatican Visit
- » EU Foreign Ministers Meet in Luxemburg Monday to Slap Tougher Sanction on Lukashenko
- » Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev’s Visit to Sofia Paves Way to Compromise
- » Putin and Biden Begin Talks in Expanded Format
- » Sofia and Skopje Hope for More Active Dialogue on Bilateral Issues
- » Putin-Biden Summit: No Concrete Deals But Still Useful