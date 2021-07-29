There Is Such a People Levelled Serious Accusations against Caretaker Finance Minister Assen Vassilev
Toshko Yordanov, deputy chair of ITN (There Is Such a People) levelled extremely serious accusations against caretaker Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev of theft of intellectual property and illegal business practices.
He made this statement after the other so-called protest parties stated they wanted to see some of the ministers from the current caretaker cabinet enter the future government.
“Law and morality – these are our rules. Mr. Hristo Ivanov (from Democratic Bulgaria – editorial note) and Mrs. Maya Manolova (from “Stand Up BG! We are coming!” – editorial note) – you obviously do not realize that with your actions you are making Boyko Borissov happy because what you are doing is leading the country to new elections. It would be even more astounding if you do know that and you are still doing it. If you keep it up that is what is going to happen, and it will be your fault,” Toshko Yordanov said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » No Vacation for Bulgarian Parliament
- » President Radev Starts Consultations over Formation of New Cabinet in Bulgaria
- » Parliament Discusses Dismissal of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev
- » There is Such a People is Starting Negotiations to Form a Government
- » Iva Miteva from ITN Еlected National Assembly President Оnce Мore
- » Bulgarian President Ready for Consultations and Handing Government-forming Mandate