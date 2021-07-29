BGN 160 Million Allocated by Caretaker Cabinet under 60/40 Job-retention Scheme

Politics | July 29, 2021, Thursday // 09:58
Bulgaria: BGN 160 Million Allocated by Caretaker Cabinet under 60/40 Job-retention Scheme

The caretaker cabinet with decision dated July 28th, allocated further BGN 160 million under the 60/40 job-retention measure  According to the government estimates, this will save 80,000 jobs.

With additional BGN 21 million, the Ministry of Social Policy will finance the monthly assistance for parents of children under the age of 14 who do not go to school due to the emergency epidemic situation.

BGN 2.5 million have been allocated under the "Together Again" programme to fund 4,117 students, and over BGN 1 million to help under the EU Refugee Facility in Turkey.

The 60/40 job-retention measure was introduced in April 2020 to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis on employment.

The state finances 60% of the social insurance costs of employees remaining on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis and the employer pays the remaining 40%.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: job-retention, Cabinet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria