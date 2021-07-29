BGN 160 Million Allocated by Caretaker Cabinet under 60/40 Job-retention Scheme

The caretaker cabinet with decision dated July 28th, allocated further BGN 160 million under the 60/40 job-retention measure According to the government estimates, this will save 80,000 jobs.

With additional BGN 21 million, the Ministry of Social Policy will finance the monthly assistance for parents of children under the age of 14 who do not go to school due to the emergency epidemic situation.

BGN 2.5 million have been allocated under the "Together Again" programme to fund 4,117 students, and over BGN 1 million to help under the EU Refugee Facility in Turkey.

The 60/40 job-retention measure was introduced in April 2020 to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis on employment.

The state finances 60% of the social insurance costs of employees remaining on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis and the employer pays the remaining 40%.