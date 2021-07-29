Powerful Earthquake Rocks Alaska, Tsunamy Alert Issued
Business | July 29, 2021, Thursday // 09:54
pixabay.com
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.
