Britain Lifts Quarantine for Vaccinated Travelers from Europe and the United States

World | July 29, 2021, Thursday // 09:50
Vaccinated travelers from Europe and the United States arriving in the UK will no longer be quarantined.

The new order comes into force on Monday (July 2, 2021), with the exception of those arriving from France.

They will be subject to mandatory quarantine for 10 days, even if they are immunized. The British government has announced that the measure is necessary because of the dominant Beta option in France, although the number of cases there is falling.

