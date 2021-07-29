Bulgaria Changes Entry Rules for Arrivals from Red Zone Countries

As of 29 July, arrivals in Bulgaria from red zone countries will require a certificate of vaccination or recovery, plus a negative PCR test performed up to 72 hours prior to entry. The previous order did not include certification of recovery.

Besides Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent residence in the country, arrivals from red zone countries will be allowed to enter if they are citizens of the EU, of the European Economic Area and Switzerland. The country remains closed to arrivals from Great Britain.

Arrivals from the red zone who do not have a certificate of vaccination or recovery are allowed to enter with e negative PCR test but are subject to a 10-day quarantine. This requirement is valid for foreign as well as Bulgarian citizens.

The Ministry of Health changed the rules of entry at the last moment, reflecting the recommendations made by the Ombudsman after complaints by dozens of Bulgarians returning from Great Britain.