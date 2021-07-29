COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 216 New Cases for Past 24 Hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 216 (16 more than in the previous report).

Thus, the number increases both as an absolute number and as a percentage, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

Most cases were registered again in Sofia-city - 56, followed by Plovdiv with 25 and Burgas with 23. Kardzhali is the only region in which there is not a single new case.

A total of 15,749 PCR and antigen assays were performed for the same period.

The percentage of positive samples increases from 1.27 to 1.37%.

The number of active cases is also increasing, reaching 7,702 (161 more than in the previous report).

There is a slight decrease of number of patients in hospitals. Total of 754 patients are accommodated, with 1 less on a daily basis.

79 poeple are in intensive care units. 53 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and so their total number is now 398,388.

Two person have died and so the total number of those who lost the battle with the virus in Bulgaria is now 18,205.