Bulgaria Extends Emergency Epidemic Situation until August 31

Bulgaria extends the emergency epidemic situation until August 31, 2021. This is done by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

According to the World Health Organization, as of July 18, 2021, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world is over 190 million, and the total number of deaths exceeds 4 million. The number of new cases reported in the last week is over 3.4 million people, an increase of 12% over the previous year. At the current pace of the pandemic, the total number of cases over the next three weeks is expected to exceed 200 million.

Globally, as of July 20, Bulgaria ranks seventh in total mortality from COVID-19 and 67th in 14-day mortality. In the age distribution of cases, there is a decrease in the incidence in all groups, as the last few days have seen an increase in the 14-day incidence in people under 39 and the elderly over 90 years.

Until July 18 in Bulgaria with the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 is covered only 18.1% of the population, and with a completed vaccination course are 16.2% of Bulgarians, which ranks last in our country among the EU / EEA countries.