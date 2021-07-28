Bulgaria's Prоsecutor General under Fire again

Attempts by the outgoing caretaker government to oust Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, who served under the previous government of Boyko Borissov, are continuing.

On Tuesday acting Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov approached the Deputy Chief Prosecutor and Director of the National Investigation Borislav Sarafov with a signal against Geshev for leaked eavesdropping.

Rashkov turned to Sarafov after the Supreme Judicial Council refused to deal with his signal, alleging a number of violations by Geshev. Rashkov’s signal helped caretaker Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov to demand the early termination of Geshev’s term, but the Supreme Judicial Council last Thursday rejected the proposal as inadmissible.

Rashkov says he is using a procedure under a ruling by the Constitutional Court according to which any prosecutor could investigate the chief prosecutor.

Geshev has published surveillance which includes details of telephone conversations held by President Rumen Radev. Publishing official surveillance records before an eventual court proceeding is prohibited under Bulgarian law./Georgi Gotev EURACTIV.com/bg)