Vacccination Rate in Bulgaria Lower than Officially Reported

Business | July 28, 2021, Wednesday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Vacccination Rate in Bulgaria Lower than Officially Reported

For two months, the Bulgarian authorities have been miscalculating the number of vaccinated people in the country. The information system, which reports data on vaccinated and infected, reported a sharp increase in fully vaccinated Bulgarians by 73,000 per day with only 8,538 doses of vaccines.

On Monday (26 July) the number of people with completed immunization was 15.3% of the adult population, but in just one day it jumped to 16.7% or 73,000 more than the previous day. It turned out that the authorities had corrected a two-month old error related to the reporting of the single-dose vaccine of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

People who received a single dose of the vaccine were not reported to have completed their vaccination process.

Even after the corrected error, Bulgaria remains last in the EU with only 18.5% of vaccinated adult citizens with one dose, compared to the EU average of almost 70%.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria has doubled in the past week, prompting experts to talk of the beginning of a new wave.

(Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vaccination rate. sttistics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria