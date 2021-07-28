Vacccination Rate in Bulgaria Lower than Officially Reported
For two months, the Bulgarian authorities have been miscalculating the number of vaccinated people in the country. The information system, which reports data on vaccinated and infected, reported a sharp increase in fully vaccinated Bulgarians by 73,000 per day with only 8,538 doses of vaccines.
On Monday (26 July) the number of people with completed immunization was 15.3% of the adult population, but in just one day it jumped to 16.7% or 73,000 more than the previous day. It turned out that the authorities had corrected a two-month old error related to the reporting of the single-dose vaccine of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
People who received a single dose of the vaccine were not reported to have completed their vaccination process.
Even after the corrected error, Bulgaria remains last in the EU with only 18.5% of vaccinated adult citizens with one dose, compared to the EU average of almost 70%.
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria has doubled in the past week, prompting experts to talk of the beginning of a new wave.
(Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)
