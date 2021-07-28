No Vacation for Bulgarian Parliament

Bulgarian MPs have voted in favour of canceling their vacation and the National Assembly will not rest in August. 119 MPs voted in favour of the proposal submitted by "There is Such a People". No one opposed and two MPs abstained. According to parliamentary rules, lawmakers used to have one-month vacation in August.

The party that won the July 11 snap-election said that the 46th National Assembly was constituted just a week ago and that the new parliament must address a number of important issues, ranging from the formation of a regular cabinet to changes to the 2021 state budget./BNR