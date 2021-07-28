No Vacation for Bulgarian Parliament

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 28, 2021, Wednesday // 14:46
Bulgaria: No Vacation for Bulgarian Parliament pixabay.com

Bulgarian MPs have voted in favour of canceling their vacation and the National Assembly will not rest in August. 119 MPs voted in favour of the proposal submitted by "There is Such a People". No one opposed and two MPs abstained. According to parliamentary rules, lawmakers used to have one-month vacation in August.

The party that won the July 11 snap-election said that the 46th National Assembly was constituted just a week ago and that the new parliament must address a number of important issues, ranging from the formation of a regular cabinet to changes to the 2021 state budget./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria