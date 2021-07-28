Yellow Code for High Temperatures in Bulgaria, up to 40 Degrees

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced a yellow warning code for high temperatures throughout the country today.

The weather will be hot, with maximum temperatures between 32 and 39 degrees in places.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast and a breeze will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 31 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26 - 27 degrees. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon over the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places it will rain for a short time. A light wind will blow in the high and open parts - moderate wind from north-northwest. It remains warm with a maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 30 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 24 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with cloudy skies in the afternoon, no precipitation. In many parts of the country it will be almost quiet. On the first day, a light to moderate west-northwest wind will briefly appear in the western part of the Danube plain. Quite hot weather, with maximum temperatures between 36 and 41 degrees, lower, up to 29-34 degrees, only on the beach, where the breeze will blow.