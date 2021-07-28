COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Steady Increase with 200 New Cases

The number of new cases of coronavirus in our country has increased on a daily basis both as an absolute number and as a percentage.

There are 200 new registered infections for the last 24 hours accordingto the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

15 641 tests (PCR and antigenic) were performed..

Thus, the percentage of positive samples increases from 0.92 to 1.27%.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 424,079.

The active cases are growing again, they are already 7,541, which is 85 more than in the previous report. The number of hospitalized patients is 755, which is 26 more on a daily basis.

The number of patients placed in intensive care units is also increasing and they are now 77 - 4 more.

111 people were registered as cured in the last 24 hours, and 4 people lost the battle with the coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of deaths in Bulgaria is already 18,203.

For the last 24 hours 12,178 doses of vaccines were administered.