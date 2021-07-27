Bad Road Accident between Romanian vehicles Left 2 Dead in Ruse
A 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy died in the accident that took place on Bulgaria Blvd. in Ruse, the Regional Police Directorate in the Danube city announced, quoted by BTA.
The initial information was that two women died in the serious accident.
After establishing his identity, it became clear that the second victim was a boy. The signal was given early in the morning
The accident happened about 300 meters before the road junction "Snail" in a clear weather and dry road.
A Romanian-registered Skoda car driven by the 43-year-old woman took U-turn maneuver and it was hit by a Romanian-registered heavy-duty truck with a 31-year-old driver.
The woman driver and the 15-year-old passenger in the car died on the spot.
The causes of the accident are being clarified.
An on-duty operative group of the police in Ruse and a forensic doctor performed an inspection. Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case.
