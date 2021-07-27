Caretaker Minister of Interior Files Official Complain against the Chief Prosecutor for Committed Crimes

The caretaker Minister of Interior, Boyko Rashkov, has filed a complain against Chief Prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, to the Director of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov.

Rashkov announced this on July 27 after an award ceremony for directors of regional directorates of the MoI for good performance of their duties.

"Today I sent some of the materials that the caretaker Minister of Justice submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council and which material was refused to be considered on the merits by the SJC. I separated some of this material concerning the unlawful publication in the public domain of materials acquired by intelligence gathering devices, as well as other materials that were found during the investigation in certain cases. In my opinion, there is reason for the investigation service to deal with this issue," Rashkov said.

Rashkov sent the materials to the deputy Chief Prosecutor and Director of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov. If the deputy Chief Prosecutor refuses to initiate pre-trial proceedings against his superior, Rashkov said he would appeal to the current Chief Prosecutor.

Rashkov said he was looking forward to a decision by the Bulgarian Prosecutor's office on the case.

Or rather, whether any prosecutor to whom this case will be assigned will be able to show courage to initiate pre-trial proceedings and launch an investigation against the Chief Prosecutor of the Republic. Is he untouchable in practice, Rashkov said.

There is also a paragraph in the materials, which refers to the publication of data from correspondence on mobile devices between different persons.

The law requires that communication be made available to the public as presented, if there are any legal grounds for doing so. In these materials there is a special selection, which betrays a goal to put the one who participated in the communication in an unfavourable light. Such conduct is criminalized (by law) and is subject to imprisonment, Rashkov added.