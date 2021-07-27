Covid-19 Quarantine in Sydney Has Been Extended with 1 Month

A Sydney home order was issued five weeks ago as authorities tried to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Indian or delta variant.

The quarantine was scheduled to be lifted on July 30, but will remain in effect until August 28, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

Officials reported 177 new infections in connection with the Sydney outbreak, which began in mid-June when an international flight crew driver became infected.

People living in the “hot spots” of a pandemic are urged not to leave their area. Those who live alone will be allowed to form a “lonely bubble” with another person.

Another Australian metropolis, Melbourne, is in the process of lifting its fifth Covid-19 quarantine, as the city has managed to defeat the delta for the second time in recent months with “determination and hard work,” Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews said. The lifting of Melbourne’s quarantine affects eight million people in the states of Victoria and South Australia.

Australia’s “zero-covenant” approach has led to quarantines in various cities, and international borders have been closed for the past 16 months. This allowed Australians to live relatively normally in a pandemic, avoiding a large number of deaths.

Australia’s reopening to the world is hampered by slow vaccination against Covid-19, which has vaccinated only about 13 percent of the country’s population. The slow pace of vaccination was due to low doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and skepticism about AstraZeneca.

The slow pace of vaccination also makes it difficult to combat the spread of the delta variant.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 33,000 infections and 921 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Australia.