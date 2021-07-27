Former PM Boyko Borissov Received Vaccine against COVID-19 in Public

Society » HEALTH | July 27, 2021, Tuesday // 23:58
Bulgaria: Former PM Boyko Borissov Received Vaccine against COVID-19 in Public facebook

GERB leader and former PM Boyko Borissov has been vaccinated against COVID-19 during live stream in facebook.

The next dose should be given to him on August 24.

He stressed that through his vaccination, which he makes public, he calls for other Bulgarians to be immunized. Borisov also explained to the medics that "he has a lot of antibodies", after contracting the coronavirus in October.

The medics advised Borissov not to consume alcohol, sweets and all allergens that could cause a reaction for the next 24 hours.

Physical activity is not desirable in the first day after the vaccine, the doctors explained. Borissov was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine

