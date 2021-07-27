Bulgarian Health Ministry: Level of Vaccinated Teachers and Medical Workers Still Low

The percentage of medics vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is shamefully low to disclose - a little over 20 percent, the share of vaccinated teachers is also low. Only few schools and kindergartens in the country have nearly 100% of their staff vaccinated.

This was announced in a Btv interview by the advisor to the Minister of Health - Assoc. Prof. Mira Kozhuharova. She added that the data on the vaccination of elderly people over 60, which are one of the risk groups, are reassuring.

At the same time, she said, it is a “criminal offense” for medics not to immunize themselves, putting at risk not only their health but also the health of their patients, who can become infected.

Kozhuharova predicts that interest for vaccination will inevitably increase in the autumn, as has always been the case in the midst of flu epidemics.

She confirmed that the health authorities expect a wave of the delta variant in September and that is why hospitals are preparing to accept patients.

On the other hand Kozhuharova said she does not expect legal changes for compulsory vaccination to be introduced in Bulgaria.

Minister’s advisor said that in Bulgaria every parent has the right to decide on the vaccination of their child, but at the moment parents of children with some diseases are more interested to do it.