Business » TOURISM | July 27, 2021, Tuesday // 13:58
Bulgaria: Tourists from Romania 46.7 Percent of All EU Visitors to Bulgaria pixabay.com

In June, in the conditions of pandemic, Bulgarian citizens took 458,700 trips abroad, National Statistical Institute data show.  In June, 2019 the number of trips abroad was over 717,000. The number of visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in June, 2021 was 742,800,

53.1% of which in transit. Arrivals from the EU accounted for 49.2% of all arrivals or 365,800. The biggest numbers of visits was by people coming from Romania 46.7%, Germany - 12.9%, Poland - 10%, and Greece - 6.7%. Outside the EU, the biggest number of visits came from Turkey - 123,900, or 40.5% of all visitsin this group.57.3% of the foreigners state “other purposes” for their visit, 29.8% - for “holidays” and 12.9% - “business”. 

 

